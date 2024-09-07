Clemson football didn't get off to the greatest start this season, suffering a lopsided 34-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend in Atlanta. Despite that, Urban Meyer still believes Dabo Swinney can get the band together and make a run at the ACC title.

Speaking on the Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer explained why he thinks Clemson has what it takes to be a contender in 2024. Via On3 Sports:

“Clemson went shoot his shoe with the best team in the country, Georgia, at halftime. Then it was over,” Meyer said amid a lot of boos from the Michigan fans. “Here’s the difference, the Power Five teams, Power Four teams, the best four or five teams in the country …”

“The difference is the top rosters in the country have no weaknesses,” Meyer said. “You know why? After spring practice, you go like this and you get a free agent. Clemson football hasn’t done that. They’re not one of the best four or five rosters. I still think they’re going to go to the playoffs. I think they’re going to win the ACC, but they’re not a national championship team … until you get the NIL and roster management going with the transfer portal.”

That is an interesting take from Meyer. Swinney said Clemson football did drop the ball when it came to getting their most important weapons involved against Georgia, most notably Tyler Brown. He only had three catches in Week 1 and was one of the team's go-to targets last year with 52 receptions.

“We flunked in getting some guys the ball like we needed to. We didn’t get Tyler Brown the ball until the fourth quarter. That’s an F on us,” Swinney said. “That’s like not handing [Phil] Mafah the ball until the fourth quarter. We’ve gotta be better than that.”

The Tigers had just 188 total yards in the Bulldogs matchup. That is simply not good enough if this team is going to actually compete for the ACC crown and a spot in the Playoff.