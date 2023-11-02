Clemson football has struggled mightily this season, but they have a chance to get a huge win this weekend against Notre Dame.

It feels like the college football season just got under way, but we are already somehow to week ten and into the month of November. The season has come a long way since Notre Dame football got things started in the end of August against Navy. There are a lot of big games around the college football world this weekend, and one of them involves the Fighting Irish as they will be hitting the road for a date with Clemson football. This game looked like it was going to be a huge one at the beginning of the season, but even with the Tigers' struggles, any time Notre Dame and Clemson get together, it's a big game regardless of the records.

These two teams are in very similar spots right now, but they are extremely different. Both of these squads came into the season with hopes of making the College Football Playoff, and neither was expecting those hopes to be already crushed by the time this matchup rolled around in the first weekend of November. However, with each team having multiple losses, that is the case. While the Fighting Irish and Tigers will not be going to the playoffs this season, Notre Dame is still having a much better season than Clemson.

The Fighting Irish have looked like one of the best teams in the country at points this season, but they suffered a couple of losses during a very difficult stretch near the midpoint of the season where they played four straight ranked teams in night games. Notre Dame entered that stretch undefeated and ranked in the top-1o, but they suffered their first loss of the season at the beginning of it at home against Ohio State, and they really should've won. Some late errors cost them their lead, and the game. The Fighting Irish lost a difficult matchup a couple weeks later on the road at Louisville, 33-20. They are now 7-2 and ranked #15 in the country.

As for Clemson, I'm not sure that anyone was expecting the Tigers to struggle like this in 2023. The dynasty days might just be over as they are 4-4 on the season and just hoping to get a bid to a bowl game at this point. Clemson is the home team in this one and a win over a ranked Notre Dame team would be big, but this is a season that Tigers fans are going to want to forget. Here are three predictions for Saturday's contest.

Cade Klubnik will throw for under 200 yards

The Clemson football offense has struggled this season against the better teams on their schedule, and they're going to have a hard time moving the ball against Notre Dame football. This Fighting Irish defense is legit, and they're going to make Cade Klubnik's life difficult all day. This defense was able to hold Ohio State to only 17 points earlier in the season, and it seems like they'll be able to have similar success against the Tigers. Don't expect Klubnik to break any passing yards records on Saturday.

Clemson will score 17 points or less

If the Notre Dame defense is going to hold Cade Klubnik to under 200 yards passing, then Clemson isn't going to score a lot of points. The Fighting Irish defense has made life difficult on just about every offense that they have faced this season, and that isn't going to change on Saturday. It's going to be very difficult for Clemson to find the end zone, and they are not going to be able to score a lot of points in this game. Don't be surprised if the Tigers don't make it to 17.

Clemson will lose by double digits

This has been an atrocious season for Clemson as they haven't lost four games in one year in awhile. A win on Saturday would make things feel better, but it's not going to happen. Notre Dame is a slight three-point favorite in this one, and the Clemson home crowd will play a big role in the matchup. However, the Fighting Irish are going to pull away and win comfortably. At the end of the day, this Clemson team isn't very good, and they don't have what it takes to take down the Irish this year. Notre Dame will win this one by double digits.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson should be a good one, and it'll get going on Saturday at noon ET from Clemson, South Carolina, and the game will be airing on ABC.