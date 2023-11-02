Notre Dame football is set to hit the road this weekend against Clemson, and it should be an entertaining matchup.

It feels like the college football season just started yesterday, but we are somehow already to week ten and into the month of November. The season has come a long way since Notre Dame football kicked things off in late August against Navy. There are a lot of big games around the country this weekend, and one of them involves the Fighting Irish as they will be hitting the road to take on Clemson football. This game looked like it was going to be a much bigger contest at the beginning of the season, but any time Notre Dame and Clemson get together, it's a big game.

It feels like these two teams are in a very similar boat while also being very different at the exact same time. Both of these squads came into the season with hopes of making the College Football Playoff, and neither was expecting those hopes to be already crushed by the time this matchup rolled around in the first weekend of November. However, that is the case for both Notre Dame football and Clemson. While the Fighting Irish and Tigers are both going to miss the playoffs this season, Notre Dame is still having a much better season than Clemson.

The Fighting Irish have looked like one of the best teams in the country on numerous occasions this season, but they suffered a couple of losses during a gauntlet of a stretch near the midpoint of the season where they played four straight night games against ranked teams. Notre Dame came into that stretch undefeated and ranked in the top-1o, but they suffered their first loss of the season in a close one at home against Ohio State that they really should've won. Some late errors cost them their lead, and the game. The Fighting Irish were dominated a couple weeks later on the road at Louisville, losing 33-20. They are now 7-2 and ranked #15 in the country.

As for Clemson, this is the worst season that the Tigers have had a in a long time. The dynasty days seem to be over as they are 4-4 on the season and just hoping to get a bowl game at this point. Clemson is the home team in this one and a win over a ranked Notre Dame team would be a positive, but this is a season that Tigers fans are going to want to forget. Here are three predictions for Saturday's contest.

Sam Hartman will throw for 300 yards

One of the reasons that hopes were so high around this Notre Dame football team coming into the season is because of transfer quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman has been terrific this season, and he has had the Fighting Irish offense clicking in most of their games. Outside of the Louisville game, him and Notre Dame have played well enough to win every game, and he's going to have another good game on Saturday against Clemson. Expect Hartman to throw for over 300 yards, and he's going to toss some touchdown passes as well.

Notre Dame will hold Clemson to under 17 points

The Fighting Irish have been clicking on offense this season, and their defense isn't too shabby either. Mix this with a Clemson offense that has been very inconsistent this season, and things are looking good for Notre Dame. The Tigers haven't been able to find a lot of success on offense against the tougher teams on their schedule, and the Fighting Irish are one of the best teams that they will play this season. It's going to be tough sledding for Cade Klubnik, and don't be surprised if Clemson doesn't make it to 17 points.

Notre Dame will win by 10+

While Notre Dame is coming into this game as the much better team, they are only favored by three points. Going on the road and playing at Clemson is very tough to do, no matter how badly the Tigers are struggling. Undefeated #4 Florida State almost went down on the road against the Tigers earlier this season. The environment will be tricky, but at least the Fighting Irish are avoiding a night atmosphere. Clemson will come ready to play, but Notre Dame is the much better team, and they will cruise to a double digit victory in this one.

Notre Dame and Clemson should be a good one, and it will kick off at noon ET on ABC from Clemson, South Carolina.