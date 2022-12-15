By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Though not in total agreement in Clemson junior defensive end Myles Murphy’s decision to declare for the NFL Draft, Tigers head football coach Dabo Swinney was not bitter towards one of his best pass rusher’s choice to skip the team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.

“You certainly you wish you had all your best players,” Dabo Swinney said about Miles Murphy’s decision on Tuesday. “But again, you understand it, you get it and you respect it. You can agree to disagree and still love each other. I just gave him my thoughts. It’s his decision, not mine.

“We have to go get ready to play.”

Both Myles Murphy and Volunteer junior receiver Jalin Hyatt chose to opt out of the Orange Bowl for the NFL draft this week. Junior linebacker Trenton Simpson, who declared for the draft on Wednesday, practiced for the Tigers on Tuesday despite not being able to participate in the bowl with an injury. Simpson will likely be ready in three weeks, Dabo Swinney said, after Clemson’s second-place tackler will be able to contribute in the team’s second-straight College Football Playoff miss.

Dabo Swinney said it didn’t take much to convince Clemson’s other football stars to stick around for what could be their last game in a Tigers uniform and further their legacy for one of the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“I haven’t had to do a lot of convincing,” Dabo Swinney said. “These guys are all out here and they all want to play.

“They’re all excited about going to the bowl game and honestly, these are the experiences that when it’s all said and done that they’re going to remember and cherish.

The Tigers will kick off against the Volunteers in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 30th in Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.