Clemson HC Dabo Swinney sounds off on D.J. Uiagalelei’s biggest improvement ahead of 2022 season

Earlier this week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shut down any speculation about a quarterback controversy for the Tigers’ season opener against Georgia Tech. Swinney noted that D.J. Uiagalelei will “for sure” be the Tigers’ starting quarterback over true freshman Cade Klubniak for the 2022 campaign.

Uiagalelei is coming off a roller-coaster 2021 season in what was his first full year as Clemson’s starter at the quarterback position. From the 10 interceptions thrown to the failure to reach 250-plus passing yards in any game, not much went his way in the campaign.

As of late, Uiagalelei has strived to put himself in the best position to succeed in the upcoming season. For one, he lost over 20 pounds in the offseason. And on the field, as Swinney touched on during a press conference this week, the former five-star recruit has also made grand improvements in simply being creative when anchoring the offense.

“I’d say the biggest thing is just his creativity,” Swinney said. “He’s made a lot of plays with his legs in camp.

“He’s made — I’ve told him three, four, five times, ‘Wouldn’t have made that play last year.’ Because he’s just moving so much better.”

Uiagalelei will have a crucial opportunity to open up the season on a promising note in the Tigers’ opening two matchups of the new campaign against Georgia Tech and Furman.