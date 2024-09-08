The Clemson football team still has names that college football fans know like Cade Klubnik and Dabo Swinney, but the Tigers haven't been up to their usual standards in recent years. On Saturday, Clemson football didn't just meet those expectations vs. the Appalachian State Mountaineers — they shattered them to the ground.

The Tigers scored 35 points in the first quarter against App. State, setting a new Clemson football record in the process. The Tigers led 56-13 as the third quarter progressed giving Coach Dabo Swinney a chance to play his backups to get them ready for next week's matchup vs. the 24th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The Tigers have lost a lot of fans in recent years as they have failed to live up to their title-winning ways with Trevor Lawrence, Hunter Renfrow, Deshaun Watson and other stars in town, but they do have a big-time supporter in Urban Meyer, who shared how Clemson can win the ACC title. The Tigers' recent struggles have been blamed on their transfer portal policy, which caused an irate Swinney to fire back at critics.

Saturday's game was just what the doctor ordered for Clemson football as they hit App. State with an avalanche of offense at just the right time.

Clemson football dominates

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik hasn't always lived up to his immense talent for the position. Saturday was not one of those times. The former track star and five-star prospect completed 24-of-26 passes for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns as of the third quarter, proving that Clemson football's offense can be just as explosive with him at the controls as the aforementioned superstars.

Fans reacted on X as the carnage played out in Death Valley.

Clemson football extended their lead to 63-20 as the game wound down.

“Foot on necks,” another fan added.

“Is it official now?” another fan asked. “I thought I haven't seen it before. 35-0 in one quarter sounds like so much power and rage.”

An opening week loss to Georgia football is starting to look more forgivable by the minute with the Tigers scheduled to face the Wolfpack and Stanford Cardinal next. Dabo Swinney's Clemson football program doesn't look like a championship team just yet but they have a chance to become one by season's end in a wide open Atlantic Coast Confernece.

Now, the fun part begins. Clemson football should have a chance to win every game left on its schedule, with no teams ranked higher than #22 (Louisville) to contend with on the horizon. A ten-win season could squash concerns about Swinney's recruiting philosophy and thrust the Tigers back into the national spotlight yet again.