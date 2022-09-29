The Cleveland Browns travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 3 and looking to gain even more momentum. Here are our Cleveland Browns Week 4 predictions as they take on the Falcons.

The Browns are the odds-on favorite in this game, but winning is far from certain. The Browns are favored by 2.5 points based on FanDuel Sportsbook, with both teams expected to score 48.5 points in Week 4.

This weekend, the Browns and Falcons meet for the first time in the regular season since 2018. Cleveland defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 in Week 3 and looks to establish its offensive identity behind quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Meanwhile, the Falcons won their first game of the season on Sunday, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 27-23. Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 153 yards and one score, while safety Richie Grant secured the victory with a fourth-quarter interception.

With that in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 4 game against the Falcons.

4. Browns DE Myles Garrett plays and sacks Marcus Mariota

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Myles Garrett will still ‘attempt to play’ for the Browns when they travel to Atlanta despite spraining his shoulder, straining his bicep, and sustaining numerous scratches and bruises due to a single-car crash. It’s obviously one thing to walk away with no significant injuries, but it’s quite another to try to play a live football game just a few days later.

Still, remember that Garrett has been a loyal Cleveland lifer since the Browns picked him in 2017. Of course, there is no reason to hurry him into anything before he is 100 percent healthy. Knowing Garrett, though, this decision will most likely be up to him. It is also extremely difficult to imagine him wanting to take the week off. When he does play, he will get a sack on Falcons QB Marcus Mariota.

3. Amari Cooper and David Njoku combine for 180 yards and 1 TD

Amari Cooper, a former Cowboys wide receiver, has been on a tear recently. In his previous two games, he averaged 202 yards and two touchdowns. During that time, he’s also had a whopping 36.2 percent target share (no other Browns wideout has more than 6.9 percent). Cooper should have a great game against the Falcons, who are also weak versus the pass.

Due to an uptick in production, TE David Njoku has taken center stage in Week 4. He had his finest game in Week 3 with 89 yards, one touchdown, and 9.9 yards per grab. Njoku has also played 90 percent of the Browns’ offensive snaps through three weeks. Prior to Week 4, only Tyler Conklin has played more offensive snaps at tight end.

Expect Cooper and Njoku to continue their good play. They should combine for 180 yards and one touchdown in Week 4.

2. Browns QB Brissett goes over 100 passer rating again

Who would have predicted that by this stage in the season, the Browns would be led by Jacoby Brissett? We were all high on their defensive depth before the season began, but Brissett has been THE story of the season so far. That is where we are right now, with the Browns converting third and fourth downs at an astounding rate and ranking in the top ten in practically every offensive efficiency category.

How’s this for crazy — the Browns’ offense ranks with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins among the best in the season so far! Through three games, in fact, Brissett has been nothing short of spectacular for Cleveland. He has 596 yards and four touchdowns this season while completing over 66 percent of his throws for the Cleveland offense. His current 94.3 passer over three games rating is better than any he’s ever had since entering the NFL in 2016.

Brissett has played effective football and avoided giving up possessions. This has been the Browns’ recipe for success, and if Brissett’s form is sustained, the Cleveland Browns look to be in very good shape. Brissett should go for 210+ yards, one passing touchdown, and a passer rating of 100+ again in Week 4.

1. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combine for 170 yards and 2 TDs

The Falcons have been strong against some running backs so far, but the Browns have arguably the best tandem of RBs on the planet.

top 2 and we're not 2 pic.twitter.com/HCgKV5UnGh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 28, 2022

Nick Chubb, in particular, has certainly been the cream of the crop among running backs this season. His lack of receiving work hasn’t slowed him down, and he should keep putting up solid numbers. In a 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3, Chubb ran the ball 23 times for 113 yards and a score. Over the season so far, he leads the league in total running yards with 341.

Kareem Hunt, meanwhile, ran the ball 12 times for 47 yards and caught three passes for 14 yards in Week 3. Yes, those aren’t eye-popping numbers, but Hunt was active around the goal line in the fourth quarter. He wasn’t able to get a rushing TD last week, but he should get at least one against the Falcons.

Look for the Chubb-Hunt tandem to rush for 170+ yards and combine for two rushing TDs.