We aren’t sure if the Cleveland Browns have given up on the season, but they sure aren’t anywhere near playoff contention right now. Losers of their last four games, the Browns host a red-hot Cincinnati Bengals squad at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8. The Browns will try to right the ship and get win No. 3, but it surely won’t be easy against the streaking Bengals. Here are our Cleveland Browns Week 8 predictions as they take on the Bengals.

Keep in mind that Cleveland has won seven of the last eight meetings with Cincinnati heading into the 2022 season. The Bengals reached the Super Bowl for the first time in over three decades last season, but two of their regular-season losses came at the hands of the Browns. That included a 41-16 defeat at home.

It seems like the Browns could be the Bengals’ kryptonite, and we’ll see if that theory holds this week. Take note that in Week 7, the Bengals and Ravens broke away from the pack in the AFC North. Cincy got a big win over the Falcons, while the Ravens downed the Browns. The Bengals hope to get their third win in a row, while Cleveland wants to snap their skid at four games.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 8 game against the Bengals.

4. Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney star for the Browns defense

Cleveland may have a game plan to compete with Cincinnati here. Remember that any team that can successfully run the ball and apply pressure with its defensive line has a chance to stay in the game. The Bengals’ kryptonite continues to be protecting Joe Burrow, and with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney getting healthier up front, the Browns may have a strong enough pass rush to disrupt Cincinnati’s explosive offense.

Garrett currently has six sacks this season, while Clowney has 1.5. In 2021, they combined to sack Burrow 4.5 times. That’s probably giving Joe Cool some nightmares right now.

Meanwhile, Denzel Ward, the Browns’ Pro Bowl cornerback, is still in the concussion protocol. He is listed as questionable for Monday’s game after missing the previous two, but we’re confident he’ll see action. If Ward does play, it will be a significant boost for the Browns defense as they take on one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the league.

3. Browns get big numbers from Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt

Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have wreaked havoc on opponents this season. However, the Bengals have one of the league’s top run defenses and will work to limit the combo.

In Week 7, Chubb came nine yards shy of his fifth 100-yard game of the season against the Ravens. However, two catches for 16 yards enabled him to finish with 100+ all-purpose yards for the sixth time this season. For his part, Hunt had just eight yards last week, though he did finish with a touchdown.

Take note that the Bengals allow 4.6 yards per rush on average, which ranks 20th in the league. This means that getting the ball in Chubb’s and Hunt’s hands early and frequently should be a top focus. Remember that in all of the Browns’ losses, Chubb has had fewer than 20 carries. If the Browns give him the ball more, they will likely have a better chance of springing an upset.

Take note as well that Chubb has run for 662 yards on an average of 5.5 yards per carry in seven career games versus the Bengals. He has also had six total touchdowns and four 100-yard performances against Cincy.

2. Jacoby Brissett gets outplayed by Joe Burrow

As another week went by, the Browns absorbed another deflating defeat. QB Jacoby Brissett did enough to give his side a late chance to tie the game, eluding pressure for a 7-yard gain on third-and-12. That set up rookie Cade York’s 55-yard range goal try. Then Cleveland’s Michael Dunn was called for a contentious false start, forcing York to attempt a 60-yard field goal that was blocked.

He will enter this game against a Bengals side featuring one of the best passers on the planet. Recall that Joe Burrow threw for 501 yards and four touchdowns in Week 7. In fact, since his dreadful Week 1 effort, Burrow has thrown 13 touchdowns and only one interception.

We expect Burrow’s dominance to continue against Brissett and the Browns. Remember that Cleveland has a mediocre pass defense and will face a difficult battle in stopping Cincy’s best wideouts. Burrow should not break much of a sweat as he records another triple-digit passer rating here.

1. Browns take another one on the chin for their fifth straight loss

The Bengals are beginning to figure things out, and Joe Burrow has been outstanding since that Miami victory. He has put up eight touchdowns and a 91.4 QB rating in the previous four games. Yes, the offensive line is still a concern, and the run game hasn’t been effective, but Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are becoming the league’s most explosive QB/WR duo. The Browns won’t be able to do much (outside of sacks) to disrupt the Bengals’ flow.

The painful reality is that the Browns have been unable to stay in contention while DeShaun Watson serves his suspension. As such, even after just seven weeks, the season appears to be over in Cleveland. The defense, which was top five in yards allowed and the top half in points allowed last season, has been a massive letdown. They have allowed the fifth-most points to begin the season. The Cleveland defense might let this game slip away easily, and they lack the passing game to keep in step with Cincinnati. We have the Bengals winning by at least one score on the road.