The Cleveland Guardians will look for more pop as they enter the 2024 season. We're here to share our MLB odds series and make a Guardians over-under regular-season win total prediction for the 2024 season.
The Guardians finished 76-86 last season, just one season removed from the Guardians winning the American League Central. It was a tough transition for the Guardians, who saw their manager, Terry Francona, step down after 11 seasons. But there were some highlights in a season filled with injuries.
Shane Bieber went 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA through 21 starts. Additionally, Tanner Bibee went 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA, utilizing a 95 MPH fastball and three other pitches that helped generate fly balls. For the second consecutive season, Emmanuel Chase led the AL in saves while going 3-9 with a 3.22 ERA.
The offense did not have much. Despite that, Jose Ramirez still did his past, finishing with a batting average of .282, 24 home runs, 80 RBIs, 87 runs, and an on-base percentage of .356. Josh Naylor finished with a batting average of .308, 17 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 52 runs.
The Guardians will have two great prospects coming up. First, there is Kyle Manzardo. He will debut for the Guardians as a left-handed first baseman who can hit the ball in several directions. Branyon Rocchio will be the second baseman. Last season, he finished with a .352 on-base percentage at Triple-A.
The Guardians added one new significant player. Ultimately, Scott Barlow comes to the Guardians in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Barlow has a wicked slide and curveball combo.
Over 79.5 Wins: -115
Under 79.5 Wins: -105
Why The Guardians Will Win 79.5 Games
The rotation is exceptional. Yes, they suffered through some injuries and setbacks last season. But Triston McKenzie is fully healed and ready to rick. Also, Bibee is elite and has a ridiculous changeup. Bieber can still be effective with a cutter since his elite curveball is getting worse. Meanwhile, they have Gavin Williams, who is a power pitcher who has a nice slider. Even Logan Allen does well at the back of the rotation with a nice changeup. If these five can stay healthy, the rotation can be elite.
Chase is still the best closer in the AL. If the Guardians can get the ball to him, they will win most games. Barlow will be a great setup man who can help get the game to him. Ultimately, these two are a perfect combo for the back end of the bullpen.
Ramirez still hits well. Now, Manzardo and Rocchio will add a nice mixture of hitting. Naylor is still an above-average hitter and can deliver clutch hits when the Guardians need it. Therefore, expect him to continue to excel. Andres Gimenez is not a great hitter. However, he is an exceptional Gold Glove fielder. His defense will help prevent many runs.
The Guardians will win 80 games if their rotation stays upright and can be dominant like they were two seasons ago. Additionally, Ramirez and Naylor will hit the ball and one of the new kids will contribute.
Why The Guardians Won't Win 79.5 Games
Aside from Ramirez and Naylor, this lineup lacks pop. Sure, the prospects might come through, but do they have the power? It remains to be seen. The Guardians must quickly discover what they have and then make adjustments. They will also need to find a way to have the perfect lineup.
But the health of the rotation will also be elemental. McKenzie and Bieber struggled through injuries. Coincidentally, this is also Bieber's last season with the Guardians. Assuming they do not resign him, he will likely be playing for a contract. But if the Guardians slump again, they will probably trade him away to a contender. Therefore, that will limit their chances of winning.
Stephen Vogt is incredibly inexperienced. Thus, his decision-making is not the same as Francona's. One mistake or another could cost the Guardians some games. It is something to watch over the long season.
The Guardians will not win 80 games because their lineup, aside from Naylor and Ramirez, is bad. Furthermore, their rotation may not be able to stay healthy.
Final Guardians Over/Under Win Total Prediction
It would be easy to look at the Guardians and claim they probably finished 76-82. Also, they will have tough games with the Arizona Diamo9ndbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves. But they also have a series against the New York Mets. Additionally, they play in the AL East. The Guardians went just 5-8 against the Chicago White Sox, 4-9 against the Detroit Tigers, 7-6 against the Kansas City Royals, and 7-6 against the Minnesota Twins. Going 23-29 against your own division is not a recipe for success. Despite that, there is potential to bounce back. Expect the Guardians to steal a few of those games they lost last season. Guardians cover this season.
Final Guardians Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Over 79.5 Wins: -115