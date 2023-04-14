Just a couple of weeks ago, it was announced that Clint Eastwood’s next film, Juror No. 2, was seemingly going to be made for Warner Bros. It now looks like Eastwood has found his two leads for the upcoming legal drama with an official greenlight coming soon.

Nothing is official, but it appears that offers have been made to two actors to play the leads of the film, those being Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette.

Juror No. 2 was written by Jonathan Abrams and is set during a murder trial where a juror realizes that he killed the victim and has to decide how to save the defendant without getting himself incriminated. It’s unknown who Hoult and Collette will play should the deals go through, but presumably Hoult will play one of those roles.

Clint Eastwood will direct the film with Adam Goodman, Tim Moore, and Jessica Meier set to produce along with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell as executive producers.

Despite being 92, Eastwood has still consistently put out films in recent years. In the last decade alone, Eastwood has made seven films and collected award nominations left, right, and center.

Ironically, both Hoult and Collette currently have a new movie being released today. Nicholas Hoult stars in Renfield opposite Nic0las Cage as the titular right-hand man to Cage’s Dracula. He was also recently seen in The Menu as a gawky “foodie” named Tyler that was obsessed with Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). Meanwhile, Toni Collette, who’s coming off a great performance in Nightmare Alley and dark comedy The Estate, stars in Mafia Mamma as a woman who seeks an escape when she goes to Rome for a funeral, only to be brought into the mafia. Both new films have their moments, but I’d prefer one over the other personally.