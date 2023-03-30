For as sweet of a swan song Cry Macho could have been for the great Clint Eastwood, a hybrid theatrical-HBO Max release is not the way for a legend of Eastwood’s stature to go out. Luckily, it’s not looking like that will be the case as the 92-year-old legend is reportedly closing in on directing the final film of his career.

In an exclusive report from Discussing Film’s Jacob Fisher, it appears that Eastwood is gearing up to write and direct a feature film and that it’s being billed as his final film internally. It also was reported that the film will be distributed by Warner Bros., but that should come as no surprise to fans of Eastwood.

The report also gave a glimpse of what the film could be about. Titled Juror #2, Eastwood’s tentative final film will “follow a juror on a murder trial who realizes that he may have caused the victim’s death and must grapple with the dilemma of whether to manipulate the jury to save himself, or reveal the truth and turn himself in.”

Dating back to Gran Torino in 2008, all of Eastwood’s feature films have been handled by Warner Bros. That stretch has led to a number of Academy Award nominations and wins for the likes of American Sniper, Sully, and Richard Jewell.

As an actor, Eastwood made a name for himself dating back to the 60s as the “Man with No Name” in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy consisting of A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, The Bad and the Ugly. While Eastwood is most known for his roles in Westerns, he also played Harry Callahan, a cop that plays by his own rules, in the Dirty Harry films.

Eastwood has churned out more films in the past decade than some do in a career — it’s truly remarkable. Once he calls it quits, whether it is after this next film or not, he’ll have one heck of a resume. Fans of cinema and Eastwood alike should feel lucky that we’re getting one last film from him (well, do you, punk?).