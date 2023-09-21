This might be the first season since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined the Los Angeles Clippers that they don't have any preseason hype. Injuries have dashed their championship aspirations the past couple of years and it seems like fans and pundits alike have jumped off the Clippers championship bandwagon. The fact remains that if healthy, this team is among the most talented in the NBA. The Clippers had 16 standard contracts on their roster so they'll need to move at least one player before the start of the season. The Clippers have one two-way contract spot open and they brought back a familiar face in Xavier Moon to contend for that spot as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Xavier Moon, agent Andre Buck told @hoopshype. Moon will compete for the team’s remaining two-way spot. He spent time with the Clippers the past two seasons. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 20, 2023

Xavier Moon has spent parts of the past two seasons on the Clippers roster through an assortment of contracts. Moon was on hardship contracts during the 2021-22 season before being signed to a two-way deal. He was on a training camp contract heading to the 2022-23 season before being cut, then ultimately re-signed to a two-way contract.

This season Moon is back on an Exhibit 10 contract. He will have a chance to earn to the Clippers last two-way spot. Second-year big man Moussa Diabate and rookie Jordan Miller occupy the other two spots.

Last season, Moon saw playing time in only four games for the Clippers. He averaged 1.8 points per game, 0.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He's been a star in the G League though with averages of 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists over the past two seasons.