The Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, but there were some positives to take from their season as a whole. James Harden continued to be himself as far as a scorer and playmaker, and he had someone in Norman Powell who had one of the best seasons in his career. Ivica Zubac also had a great season and was one of the most improved players in the league.

Then there was Kawhi Leonard, who missed the beginning of the season because of knee recovery. Once he returned and got back into a groove, he proved to be a big addition to the Clippers' lineup. While the NBA Finals were on, Leonard was still putting in work on the court, according to general manager Lawrence Frank.

“Lawrence Frank said Kawhi Leonard continued to work out and train through the end of the NBA Finals in order to push his body to be able to play through June,” Frank said via Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points via X, formerly Twitter.

The one thing everyone has worried about when it comes to Leonard is his health, and if the Clippers were ever to make a deep playoff run, the hope is that he can continue to play without getting hurt.

Article Continues Below

Clippers looking to find playoff success

The Clippers had a solid season last year, but they didn't have much to show for it when they got to the playoffs. For the past two seasons, they've been eliminated in the first round, and it's hard to figure out what they need to take the next step. Two seasons ago, when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks, they were missing Leonard for most of that series because of injury. Last season, he was healthy for the Nuggets series, but they ended up losing in seven games.

The Clippers may need to add another piece to the roster to help them, and it may be somebody who's on the younger side that they can trust.

With a full season of Leonard next year, the Clippers can definitely be a different team than they have previously been. He changed a lot for them when he came back in the lineup last season, and he can be that game-changer that they need to start the year.