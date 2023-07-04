The Los Angeles Clippers aren't exactly in the best position regarding finances. They even had to let Eric Gordon — a quality player who started 16 games for the team (including the playoffs) — go just to save around $110 million in luxury tax payments. But it's clear that the Clippers organization remains hell-bent on putting together a strong supporting cast alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as they try to get over the dreaded championship hump.

The Clippers, in particular, have brought back Russell Westbrook and Mason Plumlee to below-market deals. Westbrook signed a two-year, $8 million deal when he could have, perhaps, signed a more expensive contract elsewhere, while Plumlee accepted a one-year, $5 million contract to stay despite having better offers from other teams.

But can the Clippers front office look at their current roster and think that they have enough pieces to make a deep playoff run? Of course, their chances of doing so hinge on the health of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But betting on them to remain healthy may not be the smartest gambit.

Thus, the front office still has some work cut out for them as the dust continues to settle in NBA free agency. Here is the need the Clippers must still address after the first weekend of free agency.

Clippers' biggest need: Talent consolidation (i.e. trade for James Harden)

Over the past few seasons, the Clippers have accumulated some impressive depth across multiple positions. The addition of Mason Plumlee at last season's trade deadline gave them at least two solid players at every position. Depth is especially important for the team, given how injury-prone their top stars have been. But the Clippers may be reaching the point where finding another top-level talent who fits like a glove alongside Leonard and George may be the best course of action to extend their closing championship window.

It's no surprise that the Clippers have reportedly shown interest in trading for a superstar point guard, despite not having the best trade assets. Acquiring a third All-Star caliber player to form a Big 3 alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not only elevates the team's playoff ceiling, it also gives the team another star to shoulder a heavy regular season workload in a bid to keep the two superstar wings fresh for the postseason.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But can they manage to pull off a blockbuster deal, especially when most teams can outbid them? The Clippers are still out a few first-round picks thanks to the George trade in 2019, and they don't have too many young pieces that will entice potential trade partners. But for stars who are looking to land on a team with enough talent to win a championship, the Clippers still loom as a preferable destination.

That's why when James Harden opted into his contract for the 2023-24 season, one of his preferred outcomes was to land in LA. Harden, despite being 33 years old, ups the team's championship equity considerably. The Beard may not be as explosive off the dribble as he was in the past, but he still leverages the threat of his lethal outside shot to orchestrate the pick-and-roll at such a high level.

During Leonard and George's partnership in LA, they have not had the opportunity to play with a point guard in the mold of Harden — an unselfish playmaker who's also a threat to pull up from deep at any time. The added defensive attention Harden will draw should free up both Leonard and George to an unprecedented degree.

Of course, James Harden should add to the Clippers' overreliance on outside shots. Harden isn't the rim-attacking threat he once was, and it'll certainly be a concern if Harden and George's cold shooting displays fall on the same night. But the Clippers brought back Russell Westbrook for a reason — to provide rim pressure, defense, and to act as a workload sponge — so it's not like the team would lack variety if they manage to swing a trade for Harden, especially when doing so won't cost them a whole lot anyway.

If the Clippers were to trade for Harden, one would think that Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, and Terance Mann would all be in play. The Clippers certainly would prefer to keep Mann, as he fills in so many gaps and does so much of the dirty work. But if Mann is the sticking point in a Harden trade? It might be tough to hold on to him, as beloved as he is among the Clippers fanbase.

The Clippers' onus is to win now. That directive was very much clear the moment they acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019. And taking another step towards fulfilling that objective may require them to make some tough decisions. But the clock's ticking.