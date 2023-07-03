After bringing back Russell Westbrook in NBA free agency, the Los Angeles Clippers have brought back another key player back for another year. On Monday, the Clippers and free agent center Mason Plumlee agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

🚨 BREAKING: Mason Plumlee has agreed to a 1-year, $5 million deal to stay with the Clippers, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/bhlC41dorP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 3, 2023

Traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Clippers at the trade deadline last season, Plumlee ended up playing in a total of 23 games with Los Angeles, four of which he started in. Playing behind starting center Ivica Zubac for the most part, Plumlee averaged 7.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 72.7 percent from the floor in a Clippers' uniform.

Known for his rebounding and passing abilities, Plumlee is not at all a modern-day big man who stretches his game out onto the perimeter and can knock down three-point shots. However, he is an effective secondary playmaker and is a smart passer when the ball is in his hands either at the top of the arc or in the low-post.

Looking to make a real championship run, the Clippers understood that they needed to add depth in their frontcourt. This is why they traded for Mason Plumlee in the first place and this is one of the main reasons why they brought him back in free agency.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Clippers once again have high title aspirations and may very well be entering a year in which this is their last shot to do something special. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are not getting any younger and they will each have player options to make decisions on next summer.

Los Angeles owns one of the league's highest payrolls and should they come up short of their ultimate goals again, the Clippers will have some major decisions to make.