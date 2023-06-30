The NBA offseason hasn't even officially started, and we're already seeing some crazy drama. In a twist that few people saw coming, James Harden requested a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers, citing the Los Angeles Clippers as his preferred destination. While Sixers GM Daryl Morey isn't necessarily going to trade Harden to his dream team, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are nonetheless excited for this possibility, per Sam Amick.

“While it seems likely that he’ll land with the Clippers, it remains to be seen whether his longtime basketball partner, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, will grant this unexpected wish. Sources say, however, that there is strong optimism on Harden’s side that it will indeed happen. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core, according to sources.”

There's plenty of reason for the Clippers to be excited about James Harden potentially joining the team. One of the things that held back LA during the PG-Kawhi era is their lack of a table-setter, a player that can run the offense. Leonard and George are talented players, but they're not necessarily the players you rely on to distribute the ball and set up the offense.

This is where James Harden's talents come into play. After recovering from a hamstring injury the year prior, Harden showed flashes of his previous form in Philly. He's not the same MVP-caliber player that can take over games on a whim, but he's still a top-20 to top-30 player in this league. The Clippers would be delighted to have Harden on board

Just because James Harden requested this trade doesn't mean that it will happen, though. Kawhi knows that all-too-well: his trade request was not completely honored by the Spurs, instead trading him to the Raptors. Will Harden make his return of his hometown?