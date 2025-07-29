Over a decade after it initially shook up the internet, Jameis Winston revealed another iteration of his infamous crab legs shoplifting scandal. When reflecting on the bizarre situation, the New York Giants quarterback revealed that he felt compelled to confess to the robbery to save his Florida State career.

Winston, who was then preparing for his sophomore season with the Seminoles, was accused of stealing roughly $32 worth of crab legs from a local Publix supermarket. He initially denied committing a crime, calling it a miscommunication. With the incident now firmly in the past, Winston shed new light on the sequence of events, claiming that Florida State officials urged him to confess to avoid a suspension from the football team.

“It was a whole like miscommunication of how it happened,” Winston said on ‘The Pivot Podcast.' “And I had to do, in terms of like talking to compliance people at Florida State, so I would not get suspended. And I would not lose any time at Florida State. So that is why I had to confess up for saying that I did something that I did not do. And that is the most simplest terms that I could put you.”

Winston initially claimed that a Publix employee gave him the legs and believed that he could have them for free. Most people believed Winston at the time, thinking that a student-athlete on a full-ride scholarship would not need to steal $32 of food at a grocery store.

Winston's punishment for the crime was 20 hours of community service. Since he was then on Florida State's baseball team, he was not allowed to partake in team activities until he completed his sentence.

Jameis Winston's place on Giants' quarterback depth chart

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws the ball on day two of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center
Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now preparing for his 11th NFL season, Winston certainly no longer needs to steal crab legs. The 31-year-old inked a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants in the 2025 offseason to make him the third wheel of an interesting quarterback room.

With Russell Wilson preparing to take over and Jaxson Dart slowly developing as the team's future, Winston is often overlooked on the roster. Yet, coming off his best season since his last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, Winston will likely be Wilson's backup for the 2025 season. New York is bullish on Dart's potential, but wants the rookie to take a Patrick Mahomes-like redshirt season before hitting the ground running in 2026.

