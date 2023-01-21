Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers marched into San Antonio on Friday and took care of the rebuilding Spurs by a score of 131-126, with fans getting another glimpse of one of the greatest players in franchise history who helped them win a title in 2014. By no surprise, Leonard also shared a special moment post-game with the legendary Gregg Popovich. Via BR:

We love a good Kawhi and Pop moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qcDw9tx3x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2023

The Spurs drafted Kawhi 15th overall in 2011 and he went on to be a franchise cornerstone until his departure in the summer of 2018. Leonard was a two-time DPOY, Finals MVP, All-Defensive Team member, and NBA champ with San Antonio. Coach Pop instilled that defensive mindset in the 31-year-old and it stuck. He’s one of the top two-way players in the league.

As we know, Kawhi Leonard isn’t one to smile a lot but every time he sees Popovich, there’s a grin on his face. This man taught him so much and helped mold the superstar into the talent he is today. Leonard absolutely balled on Friday as well, going off for 36 points while dishing out seven dimes and pulling down four boards.

After missing all of last season, staying healthy has been an issue for Kawhi in 2022-23. However, he’s put together a nice run as of late and appears to be finding a rhythm, collecting at least 24 points in six straight outings. The Clippers now sit at .500 with a 24-24 record after losing two in a row to the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers. They’re back in action on Sunday just down the road from San Antonio against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.