Bones Hyland discussed his confusion on the NBA In-Season Tournament as James Harden and the Clippers seek a strong competition showing.

The Los Angeles Clippers are off to a solid start for the 2023-24 NBA season. After trading for James Harden, the Clippers lost to the crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the team gears up for their NBA In-Season Tournament debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, November 10th. Bones Hyland recently revealed his thoughts on the league's new tournament, or rather, his lack of thought.

Clippers' Bones Hyland is lost on the NBA In-Season tournament format

In a post-practice press conference, Hyland said, “I'm not even going to lie. I don't even know what's going on,” per Andrew Greif. The young guard proceeded to erupt in laughter after addressing the topic. His response is likely widespread among many NBA fans and players.

In the past, the NBA discussed having an in-season competition to keep players and fans engaged in anticipation of the Playoffs. However, the idea did not come to fruition until 2023. Luckily, ClutchPoints created an NBA In-Season Tournament guide to everything viewers need to know.

Teams in each conference are sectioned into groups. The various teams in each group will play each other at least once, and those with the best record will advance to the knockout stage. The knockout round will feature single-elimination games to determine the final tournament champion.

It will be interesting to see how the Clippers do after trading for James Harden. Harden adds to the trio of Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard. Leonard had one of his best games of the season against the Lakers with 38 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Los Angeles seeks to prove their might in their first tournament game against the Mavs. By then, Bones Hyland will be ready to contribute and bolster the Clippers' depth.