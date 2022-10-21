Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers started their season off with a win, defeating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game at Crypto.com Arena. The talk of the town following the game, however, centered on the struggles of one Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook finished his second game of the season with just two points, three rebounds, four assists, and five steals while shooting a painful 0-of-11 shooting from the field and 0-of-6 from 3-point range.

There were moments throughout the game where Lakers fans booed Westbrook for taking a wide-open, catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. He also looked indecisive off the dribble late in games, forcing some bad shots late in the shot clock.

“Solid,” Westbrook told members of the Clippers and Lakers media postgame. “Solid. Played hard. That’s all you can ask for.”

Following the Clippers’ 113-107 win, Paul George spoke with members of the media and defended his former teammate in Russell Westbrook.

“I’m always a huge Russell supporter. I won’t undermine the great moments we had in Oklahoma. He was tremendous for my career. Honestly, I don’t get the shade or the hate or the stuff that’s thrown at him. He’s one of the best players to ever play this game. It’s hard when you’ve got the pressure they’re putting on him here. Quite frankly, it’s not the team that’s very…it’s not geared for him with the roster they have as well. Like, it’s got to work both ways. He was very easily a 30-10-and-10 guy when he had the keys to the team. We can’t forget about that.

“For me, I just want him to keep having that joy, keep having that excitement, that fun. That’s what makes him special, the fact that he can do that on a nightly basis. I hate to see that it doesn’t look like it’s there for him. But, you know, hopefully in the end, it works out for him in his favor.”

This comes just two days after Russell Westbrook dropped 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 14-point loss on NBA Opening Night to the Golden State Warriors. Following that game, Westbrook said he believed coming off the bench contributed to the hamstring strain he suffered in the final preseason game.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham quickly shut that down real quick.

“The Lakers, myself, my staff, we would in no way, shape or form put a player or an employee in harm’s way physically, mentally, or spiritually.” Darvin Ham said in what felt like a statement. “We don’t stand for that. We’re not about that. That’s not who we are. Second of all, Russ and I have discussed what was out there. Brief discussion. We moved on, we got an understanding. And again, as the coach of this team, we’re gonna do what’s best for our team to be as successful as it can be. And I’ll just leave it at that.”

The entire situation around Russell Westbrook and the Lakers feels extremely toxic with no end in sight. The Lakers had a chance to potentially trade him to the Utah Jazz before the Bojan Bogdanovic-Pistons trade went down.

There may reportedly still be a Pacers-Lakers trade that works out for both sides. If so, it might need to get done quickly, because it has been tough to watch Westbrook through two games this season.