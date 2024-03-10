The Los Angeles Clippers squared off against the Chicago Bulls in a heated matchup on Saturday. LA's 112-110 victory came off some stellar stats from James Harden. Harden's triple-double feat put him in rare NBA company.
James Harden makes history in the Clippers-Bulls game
Harden finished the day with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. He became the second player in NBA history to record a triple-double without attempting a two-pointer, per StatMuse. The first player to perform the feat was Steve Blake in 2014. Harden's ascent comes at the right time.
The Clippers improved their record to 41-22 with their win over Chicago. Harden had plenty of help from his teammates. Paul George ended the contest with 22 points, nine assists, five rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.
Meanwhile, George's partner-in-crime Kawhi Leonard poured in 19 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Leonard and George's two-way prowess is a nightmare for opposing teams. Combine them with James Harden, and the Clippers are tough to beat.
LA's victory against the Bulls did not come easy. Chicago had a commanding lead early in the third quarter behind the efforts of Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan. However, the Clippers went on a run and took control of the game.
As the 2023-24 regular season winds down, the Clippers want to continue their momentum in their search for a good playoff position. LA sits fourth in the Western Conference standings but has plenty of time to rise the rankings.
Can the Clippers' superstars overcome the might of the West and achieve their goal of winning an NBA championship?