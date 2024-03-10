Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George has become a star of his own outside of the basketball court. His Podcast P with Paul George, which just celebrated its first-year anniversary, has become one of the most popular player podcasts today, but along with his media success is the criticism that he isn't taking basketball that seriously anymore. He's not sweating the trolls, though.
“I know people think, you know, I should be in the gym 24 hours out of the day. But no one does that,” the Clippers star said (h/t Law Murray of The Athletic).
“I don't care who the greats are, they've all had things outside of basketball. And so, you know, I found the passion in the media space.”
The criticisms haven't stopped George either from having another great season with the Clippers. So far in the 2023-24 NBA campaign, the former Fresno State Bulldogs star is averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from the 3-point region.
George's podcast has been entertaining and oftentimes, insightful, providing listers glimpses of what goes on beyond the scene in the NBA from a player's perspective. Several players and different basketball personalities have guested on the show and one can expect that there are many more who will be appearing and sharing stories on the podcast.
Signed by the Clippers to a four-year extension deal worth $176 million back in 2020, George remains an integral part of Los Angeles, as it stays in pursuit of an NBA title.