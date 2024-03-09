The Chicago Bulls engaged in a heated cross-conference matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Chicago had the early advantage midway through the first half. However, Torrey Craig was struck with an injury scare after an awkward landing.
Torrey Craig looks to bounce back for the Bulls after scary ankle injury
With under three minutes left in the first quarter, Craig caught an outlet pass and drove in for an open layup. Unfortunately, Clippers guard Norman Powell trailed Craig and landed on the back of the forward's ankle:
Torrey Craig went down with a scary ankle injury on this play.
Thankfully, Craig walked it off and eventually returned to the game, per Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson. Hopefully, the veteran forward can stay healthy. He has been an important part of Chicago's rotation.
The 33-year-old averages 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks, and shoots 37.0% on three-pointers through 34 games played. Chicago continues to rely on Craig more amid star guard Zach Lavine's absence.
Lavine dealt with a nagging foot injury that required season-ending surgery. He was one of the Bulls' top scorers before the team sidelined him. Nevertheless, Chicago has had phenomenal offensive help from DeMar DeRozan and Coby White. DeRozan averages a team-leading 23.1 points while White contributes 19.7.
Chicago has a steep hill to climb against the Los Angeles Clippers. LA entered the matchup at 40-21, good for fourth place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Bulls arrived at 31-32, which ranks them ninth in the East.
With the end of the regular season quickly approaching, Chicago needs to win as many games as possible for a chance at the NBA Playoffs. Can the Bulls build more momentum and take care of business in Los Angeles?