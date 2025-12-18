The Los Angeles Lakers have been impressive thus far on the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 18-7 ahead of Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers recently picked up a road win over the Phoenix Suns thanks to a controversial call late that put LeBron James on the line, where he knocked down two out of three free throw attempts.

The Lakers of course are led by Luka Doncic, whom the team acquired in early February last year from the Dallas Mavericks, and recently, former Lakers forward Markieff Morris weighed in on how that move may have affected the team's view of James himself.

“You did get Luka, so it's gonna be… but, I just felt like the respect (for James) wasn't high enough,” said Morris, per the Morris Code Show on X, formerly Twitter. “And I actually said it to him [LeBron James] a couple times like, ‘bro, what the f**k?”

It was clear once the Lakers acquired Doncic that he would be their number one priority moving forward in their future decision-making process. For years, Anthony Davis had been clamoring for the team to acquire a center to pair him with, only for those pleas to be denied, but Los Angeles immediately went out and tried to acquire Mark Williams almost immediately after getting Doncic from the Mavericks.

There were murmurs over the offseason that this could have alienated James, but the star put those talks to bed by signing a player option to return to the Lakers this season, despite attempts from his mouthpiece Rich Paul to stir up controversy with seemingly cryptic comments.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor on Thursday evening for a road game against the Utah Jazz. That contest is slated to tip off at 9:00 pm ET from Salt Lake City.