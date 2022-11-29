Published November 29, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers, involved in countless trade rumors over the past few months, were locked in a tight battle on Monday night. LeBron James and the Lakers appeared primed to take their fifth win in six games as they entered the fourth quarter with a nine-point advantage over a team that was on the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers even led by as many as 17 points in the payoff period.

However, Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard had other ideas.

With the clock ticking and the Lakers up by two, 115-113, Nembhard, the 31st pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, drove the dagger into the Lakers’ hearts, nailing a triple with no time left on the clock over LeBron James’ closeout to spur the Pacers to a come from behind victory.

ANDREW NEMBHARD GAME WINNER. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VKwcAQTxKZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 29, 2022

And on cue, fans on Twitter erupted over what was such an incredible shot from an unheralded rookie in Andrew Nembhard.

Wow Andrew Nembhard game winner 3 against lakers! — kian is thinking (@wutskianthinkin) November 29, 2022

No way a dude named andrew nembhard just did that to bron😭 — Bril (@notpeppers) November 29, 2022

ANDREW NEMBHARD IS HIM — ً* (@GurpKnowsBall) November 29, 2022

Lakers just blew a 17 point 4th quarter lead and lost to a Nembhard buzzer beater — Grant Shirley (@Grant_Shirley4) November 29, 2022

This game is simply a cautionary tale about playing with your food. It’s not as if the Lakers didn’t have countless opportunities to put the game to bed. The Lakers were still up by 11, 107-96, with a little over four minutes left in the game.

Anthony Davis missed a crucial free throw that would have put the Lakers up by three with 43.6 seconds to go, and the Pacers capitalized with a Tyrese Haliburton drive to tie the game. The game appeared to be done and dusted after LeBron James hit a tough floater to regain the lead, 115-113. Moreover, the Pacers appeared finished when Myles Turner clanked a three with five seconds to go. But it was Haliburton, the crown jewel of the Pacers’ rebuild, who made the game-saving play, as he corralled the offensive board and set up Andrew Nembhard’s heroics.

Lakers fans on Twitter couldn’t help but be irate and confused as to who Nembhard was and why he was sowing feelings of heartbreak towards a floundering fanbase. Meanwhile, others were perplexed as to how a 40.5 percent shooter from deep who had hit three threes in the game prior to his game-winner could be left wide open in the dying embers of the game.

Bruh who tf is Nembhard — Choco 💫 (@ch0colope) November 29, 2022

“Andrew Nembhard for the win!” pic.twitter.com/rJ0GxyiW5H — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) November 29, 2022

He just flat out lost Nembhard completely, closeout be damned, just parked in the paint…his game in general after the ankle was very substandard and obviously hurt the team. — Anthony22fk (@anthony22fk) November 29, 2022

After the loss, LeBron James and the Lakers fall to 7-12, making them one loss closer to, perhaps, a blockbuster trade in the hopes of altering the franchise’s fortunes. Meanwhile, the Pacers continue to impress, and it seems as if they have another solid piece for the future in rookie Andrew Nembhard.