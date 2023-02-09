Bones Hyland’s name had been floating around in trade rumors for quite some time, and while it didn’t make a ton of sense as to why the Denver Nuggets wanted to trade him so badly, they completed a deal ahead of the trade deadline to send Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers  in exchange for a pair of second-round picks. This was a rather surprising deal for everyone, including Hyland.

There had been rumors popping up that Hyland wasn’t happy with his role with the team and had some internal beef with Jamal Murray, which is why the Nuggets explored a trade involving him. Sure enough, they found a willing partner for the young guard, and it looks like the deal to the Clippers may have ended up catching Hyland off guard.

Via Bones Hyland:

“Oooooooooh 🫣..”

Hyland seemed to cause more problems than expected this season, and with his play not taking a step forward (12.1 PPG, 3 APG, 2 RPG, 39.9 FG%) he simply wasn’t worth the trouble caused. Luckily for Denver, Los Angeles was in dire need of more help at point guard, and the two sides were able to get a deal done before the deadline.

While Hyland may be shocked, he should be set to have a big role with the Clippers after they traded away both of their point guards in Reggie Jackson and John Wall at the deadline. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them get more help in their backcourt, but even if they do, Hyland looks likely to play an important role in Los Angeles over the remainder of the season.