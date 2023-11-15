Veteran center Daniel Theis intends to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers pending a buyout from the Indiana Pacers.

The Los Angeles Clippers need to get back on track quickly, as they have dropped six straight games and are now 3-7 on the season. The Clippers have not looked promising since All-Star James Harden was inserted into the starting rotation and without Mason Plumlee, Los Angeles lacks a lot of interior depth behind Ivica Zubac. This is why Daniel Theis could hold a very important role for the Clippers.

Rumored to be on the Clippers' radar this past week, it appears as if Theis is going to be heading to L.A. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Indiana Pacers big man is in serious talks on a contract buyout that would pave the way for Theis to sign a contract with the Clippers for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Plumlee recently suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for a vast majority of the 2023-24 season, which is why Los Angeles has a clear need for frontcourt help.

Theis was traded to the Pacers in 2022, but has only played in eight total games with Indiana, averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. For his career, Theis has averaged 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, making his presence felt as a rebounder and defensive-minded big man.

This past offseason Theis won a gold medal with Team Germany at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 68.5 percent from the floor during the tournament.

The Clippers, who don't have the ability to pull off a big trade at this time, are lucking out by Theis being bought out by the Pacers. With Indiana no longer wanting the German big man on their roster, the Clippers will be able to get him at a discount and not have to sacrifice any assets to add a little bit of depth.

While he's not a player that will solve all of their misfortunes, Theis will supply the Clippers with another option in their frontcourt, something they do not have right now outside of Zubac.