Ivica Zubac was ticketed by many to have a huge 2024-25 season, stepping into a bigger scoring role for the Los Angeles Clippers in the aftermath of Paul George's departure as well as Kawhi Leonard's continued injury problems. And Zubac has indeed been putting up the best season of his professional career, and his solid play continued as the Clippers ran the Utah Jazz out of the building early on in their Monday night clash.

Entering the night in need of just five points to cross the 5,000-point mark for his career, the Clippers center didn't waste too much time in getting to that mark. By making a dunk with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter of what is shaping to be a blowout win for LA, Zubac scored the 5,000th and 5,001st points of his career, as noted by Brad Turner of the LA Times.

It's not easy to cross the 5,000-point mark in the NBA, especially for someone who did not get as much usage in the past as Zubac. Even though he has been a consistent starter for the past 6.5 seasons of his career, he has routinely deferred to his other more ball-dominant teammates, from Leonard to George to James Harden to Lou Williams.

But the Clippers have recognized how efficient Zubac is from the interior, as his hook shot proficiency has made him one of the deadliest roll men in the association. He may have been slowing down as of late from a torrid start to the 2024-25 campaign, but Zubac continues to be heavily featured in LA's offense, with Harden making the most of his partnership with the 27-year-old center.

Zubac has played a major role in the Clippers' better-than-anticipated start to the 2025-25 season, and he will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, especially when he signed a three-year, $58.6 million extension with the team this past offseason.

Ivica Zubac and the Clippers lull the Jazz to sleep early

The Jazz have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, and the Clippers were quick to put them in their place on Monday night. Thanks to an incredible start from James Harden, the Clippers ran out to a 44-20 lead at the end of the first which then ballooned into an 81-47 lead at the half — with Harden even outscoring the entire Jazz team in the first quarter (24-20).

Ivica Zubac helped establish a rhythm for the Clippers on both ends of the floor, and at the time of writing, he has put up 17 points and 11 rebounds en route to what will be their 15th win of the season.