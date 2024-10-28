With Kawhi Leonard being out indefinitely due to a knee injury, Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac has embraced a bigger role. The Bosnia and Herzegovina native is averaging 22.7 points, 14 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 59.2% from the field. He spoke to Law Murray of The Athletic about a relationship he built with his former Serbian head coach Dejan Milojević.



“He pushed me a lot to trust my left hook shot,” Zubac said after scoring a team-high 23 points in the Clippers’ 112-104 win over the Warriors on Sunday. “Most of the teams take away my right hook. He always said, ‘Just trust in it. You’ve got a good touch. You’ve got a good left hand. We want to see that more.'”

Unfortunately, Milojević died in January 2024 and it left a big void with Zubac. The former Golden State Warriors assistant coach would have Zubac over to his house when the Clippers visited the Warriors. When Los Angeles faced off at the Chase Center, the memories flooded back to Zubac.

“Not seeing him behind the bench, it’s tough,” Zubac said. “He was an amazing dude. Every time I would come into the city, I would go to his apartment. His wife (Natasa) would make us dinner, we would play cards or do something. He was a really special guy. Learned a lot from him in Mega, and even throughout my years in the league, he kept giving me advice.



“I really miss him.”

Clippers' Ivica Zubac channeling his inner Kawhi Leonard

Luckily, the Clippers have seen an expanded role, especially with the left hand. Many teams would deny Zubac to the right side of the floor because of the lack of a left hand. Now, teams don't have an answer for it. The Clippers big man has always been skilled in the low-post.

Last season, he averaged 1.27 points per possession on 1.3 post-ups per game, according to Synergy. Only one player averaged a better number, which was the Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (1.30 points per possession on 3.2 post-ups per game).

That same year, Leonard was the primary post-option. He scored 1.07 points per possession on 1.7 post-ups per game. It's fewer points than Zubac scored. Since Leonard is an All-NBA talent, and is a much more prolific scorer, they gave him more opportunities. Still, Zubac signed a three-year, $58 million extension and is in the long-term plans for the franchise.

Everyone has stepped up for the Clippers. From Norman Powell to Terrance Mann, they're continuing to build an identity of grit, toughness, and perseverance. For Zubac, his interior presence is helping the Clippers outscore foes by 20 points per game in the paint. They'll continue to rely on him heavily, whether or not Leonard comes back.