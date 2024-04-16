Ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers starting their highly anticipated playoff run against the Dallas Mavericks this weekend, star James Harden and Adidas have dropped a new mini-film.
The film about Harden and his Vol. 8 kicks was voiced over by rapper EST Gee and the track is titled ‘UNO.' Uno, as most know, is James Harden's jersey number, but it also stands for ‘Under No One.' This mini-film released by Harden and Adidas establishes his ‘Under No One' mentality.
“UNO means number 1, but also means “Under No One,” Harden said. “We feel like we are the biggest, we don’t put ourselves under anyone. We are very respectful, but we carry ourselves with a different swagger and confidence than a lot of people.”
In the film, Clippers star James Harden goes back to his roots in Artesia, where he played high school basketball. The crew filmed at Artesia High School, and Harden gifted a pair of his new Vol. 8 kicks to the basketball team as well.
All Day I Dream About Shinin #Uno pic.twitter.com/VPFgpe7nb7
— James Harden (@JHarden13) April 16, 2024
This also comes on the heels of Adidas announcing three new colorways coming for the Harden Vol. 8's.
Here are the lyrics in the new James Harden film, as recited by rapper EST Gee.
Who's really the villain?
I apologize if I don't meet your expectations, but you know,
people pleasing ain’t never been my strong suit.
I thought you knew.
I put blood, sweat, and tears into this. Wishful thinking on my behalf.
They say home is where your heart is, so I came home.
Elected to find myself even if it meant losing my gratitude.
8 volumes of shoes, even more volumes of myself, but they acting like I fell off or something.
I adapt to whatever the environment gave me, I sacrifice for the team. Even if it means it was less on my plate. I never complained, I’m never hating.
I mean why say anything when they talk so much anyways.
Comparing the first of anything to the 8th version is no different from comparing me to the man that I used to be. To make a long story short, the best is yet to come.
All day I dream about shining.
Uno
Adidas and James Harden just released his new Vol. 8's in late February and they've already sold out multiple drops already.
James Harden and the LA Clippers are set to tip off their first round series against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, April 21st. While the date for Game 1 is known, the remainder of the series will not until there's more information on teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
In 72 appearances for the Clippers this season, James Harden averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 42.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent from three.