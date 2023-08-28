At least some players for the Los Angeles Clippers appear to have been in contact with disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden this offseason. Harden's name has been tied to the Clippers since his shocking trade request first became public earlier this summer, and a new update will be sure to excite Los Angeles fans looking to acquire the superstar guard.

“James Harden has been in conversation with Paul George and Kawhi, and they're all kind of on the same page,” said NBA insider Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

This report is just the latest chapter of the bizarre saga that has been the James Harden Experience this offseason.

Harden, who turned 34 earlier this week, failed to get the 76ers over the hump despite playing alongside 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. While the duo had a chance to eliminate the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at home this past postseason, the two stars failed to come through when it counted and were subsequently routed in Game 7 back in Boston.

Harden then requested a trade away from the franchise, and the Clippers were floated as a potential landing spot almost immediately.

While the Clippers have top-end talent in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, they could certainly use a facilitator to help get them the ball in their preferred spots. While Harden might not be the cheapest option to fill that void, he's certainly capable of doing the job.

Whether or not James Harden will indeed be moved remains to be seen. However, it's easy to see why the Clippers would be interested if he is.