Los Angeles Clippers star guard James Harden went up the all-time scoring list as he passed an NBA legend.

Harden achieved it in the Clippers' last matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. He surpassed Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon to take sole possession of 13th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He finished with 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the 128-114 victory.

The Clippers celebrated Harden's achievement, highlighting the accomplishment with an Instagram post indicating his rise on the scoring list.

Harden made a separate post that sees him make recognition of the feat, being proud of what he achieved as he continues his path as a high-level scorer.

“13th All Time, still #Uno,” Harden said in the post caption.

What's next for James Harden, Clippers

An 11-time NBA All Star, James Harden continues to be active as one of the most important players for the Los Angeles Clippers.

50 games into the 2024-25 season, Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 8.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. He is shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc. Since Jan. 23, he put up 21.1 points, 10.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds in that 10-game stretch.

The Clippers have a 30-23 record on the season, good for sixth in the Western Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers and three games behind the Houston Rockets.

Following Thursday's matchup with the Utah Jazz, the Clippers will enter the NBA All-Star break. Harden will represent the team in the All-Star Game. They will resume on Feb. 20 against the Milwaukee Bucks.