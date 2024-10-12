Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden has been revolutionizing the game of basketball over the last decade. From the moment he got to Houston, Harden's all-world talent and heliocentric style of play took centerstage.

In the very early preseason portions of the 2024-25 NBA season, Harden already appears to be teasing a new move.

Clippers' James Harden shows off new move

During the LA Clippers' preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors in Hawaii, James Harden played 18 minutes, all in the first half. He finished with 13 points, two rebounds, eight assists, and two steals on just 2-of-6 shooting from the field. One of those missed shot attempts was a step-back that no one had ever seen before.

With Trayce Jackson-Davis defending him on the sideline closest to the Clippers bench, James Harden faked a pass and stepped back into a three-pointer. The shot finished way short, getting all air, but it did intrigue a lot of fans who had never seen the move done before.

After their return back to Los Angeles, Harden was seen finishing a workout with Clippers assistant coaches. On one of the final shots, Harden did the exact same fake-pass step-back into a three-pointer before looking at the cameras filming as the shot went in.

Needless to say, fans are all over this new move, which Harden airballed once and made the other.

Fans react to James Harden's new move

James Harden's new move used both in a preseason game and at practice already has fans thinking he'll be busting it out at some point during the regular season.

Harden's former Houston Rockets teammate Patrick Beverley, who is currently playing overseas in Israel, had to try the move for himself. Beverley took to Twitter after watching Harden attempt the move and posted a video of his own step-back.

Critics and fans alike let their feelings be known about Harden's move.

“Had to try it today 🔥🔥🔥,” said Patrick Beverley.

“Real ones remember this “new move” he did in the 2019 preseason,” Twitter/X user KingBacca22x added.

“Lmfao imma try this in a pickup game🤣🤣🤣,” Twitter/X user young saucy said.

A few other fans on social media noted how beautiful the Clippers new practice facility inside the Intuit Dome looks.

James Harden has appeared in both of the Clippers' preseason games this season. After scoring 13 points with eight assists in the first game against the Warriors, Harden recorded 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 6-of-9 shooting against the Brooklyn Nets. He played 17 minutes, all in the first half again, before calling it a night.

As of October 11th, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard still has not participated in any practices with the team. Clippers opening night is scheduled for October 23rd against the Phoenix Suns, so it's appearing more and more likely that James Harden will be leading the Clippers as a number one scoring option in 11 days.

The Clippers have three remaining preseason contests: Friday, October 11th against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, October 14th against the Dallas Mavericks, and Thursday, October 17th against the Sacramento Kings.