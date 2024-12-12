A Houston, Texas, restaurant owned by Los Angeles Clippers star and former Houston Rocket James Harden has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this week.

Cassaundra Jackson, the mother of Taylar Jackson, one of the seven victims of the November 2023 fatal crash, has filed a lawsuit against Harden's restaurant “Thirteen,” alleging it failed in its legal duty to stop serving alcohol to an “obnoxiously intoxicated person,” according to court documents. Filed on Monday in Harris County District Court, the lawsuit claims the restaurant overserved Christian Daniel Herrera, contributing to the tragic accident. Jackson is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Houston police report

Houston police reported that Herrera was driving a black Chrysler 300 southbound on Fannin at high speed when he ran a red light at Pierce and collided with a black Acura SUV.

According to authorities, three occupants of the SUV were ejected upon impact, and the Chrysler veered off the road, striking a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Four individuals, including both drivers, were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others succumbed to their injuries later. Police noted that one man survived the tragic incident.

Authorities identified Lauren Robinson-Holliday, 32, as the driver of the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frank Johnson, 31, was named by police as the pedestrian struck by the car. He also died at the scene.

Seven lives were tragically lost in a collision at the intersection of Fannin Street and Pierce Street at approximately 2 a.m. on November 11, 2023. The victims included former University of Houston football players D.J. Hayden, Zachary McMillian, and Ralph Oragwu. Hayden, 33, had notably spent nine seasons in the NFL.

The lawsuit further claims that the restaurant staff neglected to monitor and document the number of drinks provided to an individual patron, among other alleged oversights.

Herrera consumed alcohol to the point of severe intoxication, resulting in a blood alcohol concentration of 0.139.

James Harden's company's response

Jackson's attorney informed the media that they preferred not to discuss the crash on camera, opting to let the legal process unfold in court.

In response, James Harden's company and restaurant that opened three years ago released the following statement, “We cannot imagine what the family of Taylar Jackson has gone through this past year and offer our deepest sympathies to them and everyone whose lives were deeply impacted by that tragic accident. We were just made aware of the filing of this lawsuit. We ask for your patience as we gather more information on this filing and will make a more formal statement as soon as possible.”