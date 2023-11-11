Former Raiders first-round pick and Houston Cougars star D.J. Hayden was tragically killed in a car collision early Saturday morning

Former Las Vegas Raiders player D.J. Hayden tragically died in a car accident early Saturday morning near downtown Houston at the age of 33, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. Five other people died as a result of the collision, which took place approximately 2 a.m. local time after a vehicle reportedly sped through a red light.

One of the deceased is former Houston football player Zach McMillian. He and Hayden played on the Cougars for two seasons and were key members of the program's 13-win 2011-12 campaign.

Hayden miraculously survived a near-death incident during his senior year, after he was hit in the main vein of his heart while colliding with a teammate at practice. The First-Team All-Conference USA cornerback missed the remainder of the season but somehow worked his way back in time for the 2013 NFL Draft. The Raiders selected Hayden as the No. 12 overall pick.

He spent four years in Oakland before later continuing his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders. Hayden recorded 328 combined tackles, four interceptions, 46 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 92 games. He last played in the 2021-22 season.

Injuries hindered D.J. Hayden throughout his NFL playing days, but his mere presence in the league illustrated his remarkable perseverance and work ethic. There was a low probability of him surviving his heart injury. He shattered any logic and served as an inspiration to many.

Hayden's tragic death will be mourned by his family, friends and all the people he impacted with his story.