John Wall’s Los Angeles Clippers debut could not have been much better. The 32-year-old not only shared top honors in the scoring column for the Clippers with teammate Paul George, but more importantly, he played a key role in his team’s 103-97 victory over their bitter cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, in their season-opener.

After the game, Paul George was hyped about Wall’s debut. As he walked in the tunnel, PG could not help but jump on board the John Wall hype train after that eye-popping performance (h/t NBA on Twitter):

“John was John,” George said. “Special. That energy, that speed, can’t nobody match that!”

Wall came off the bench in this one, serving as the backup to starting point guard Reggie Jackson. However, Wall was able to outplay Jackson to the tune of 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting (he had the most attempts in the game among all Clippers players), four rebounds, three dimes, and a steal in 25 minutes. If he keeps on playing like this, it wouldn’t be long before we start hearing calls for Wall to replace Jackson (eight points, four assists) in the starting unit.

Wall showed flashes of his old self, particularly with his scorching-hot run in the first period. Even his former Washington Wizards teammate Bradley Beal could not help but send a special shoutout for Wall after seeing his ex-backcourt partner-in-crime go off on 4-of-4 shooting in the opening frame.

This is exactly why the Clippers brought in John Wall in the summer. He may no longer be the superstar he once was, but he should serve as a spark — be it off the bench or with the starters — for a side that has title aspirations this year.