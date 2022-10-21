John Wall ended up coming off the bench in his Los Angeles Clippers debut on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after what we saw from him in his first-ever game for his new team, it won’t be a complete shock if Wall ends up with the starting unit sooner rather than later. Former Washington Wizards teammate Bradley Beal seems to agree.

We were all treated to a vintage John Wall first-quarter performance as soon as he checked into the game. Beal was an avid spectator in the high-profile matchup, and he could not help but shout out his former Wizards backcourt running mate amid Wall’s furious start:

Mr Wall — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) October 21, 2022

Wall ended up making all four of his attempts in the opening period, including a familiar explosion to the hoop that showcased the former All-Star’s trademark quickness:

John Wall in the first quarter 8 PTS

4-4 FG pic.twitter.com/3NpJLyn7A9 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 21, 2022

Wall ended up with 15 points on 7-of-15 from the field, to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 25 minutes of action. Wall tied Paul George for the most points for the Clippers in this one. LAC fans could not have hoped for a better debut from their new point guard.

More importantly, Wall helped the Clippers escape with a 103-97 win against their fierce cross-town rivals in the Lakers. They marked their first one of the season over LeBron James and Co., who to their credit, just refused to give up in what turned out to be a nail-biter.

It is worth noting that the Clippers are slated for a back-to-back set this weekend, which means that John Wall is likely to sit out either Saturday against the Sacramento Kings or Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns.