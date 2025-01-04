The Los Angeles Clippers have managed to hold their own so far in the 2024-25 campaign, as they have posted a 19-15 record despite being without their top player in Kawhi Leonard for the entire season. However, that seems set to change, as Leonard's injury status has taken a shocking turn over the past 24 hours.

Leonard has been making progress towards his return to action for LA, but he was listed as out for the team's Saturday contest against the Atlanta Hawks with his mysterious right knee injury. The team ended up upgrading Leonard's status on Friday night to questionable, and reports indicate that the superstar forward is expected to make his season debut against the Hawks on Saturday.

“Sources: Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard (knee) is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks,” Chris Haynes reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Clippers set for huge boost with Kawhi Leonard return

Leonard and the Clippers have largely been keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to his injury status, which is part of the reason why this update is so surprising. It will be a welcome return, though, as James Harden and company could be poised to make a move up the Western Conference standings now that Leonard appears set to return to the fold.

Los Angeles is obviously going to ease Leonard back into the action considering how much time he's missed, but his two-way abilities will surely be a welcome addition to the team. After he averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 52.5% shooting from the floor last season, the Clippers will be hoping Leonard can post those sorts of numbers again once he gets himself back up to speed, and if he can, LA could suddenly become one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA.