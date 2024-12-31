The Los Angeles Clippers have been trying to hold down the fort without Kawhi Leonard so far in 2024-25 thanks to some solid play from James Harden as well as a hot start from Normal Powell. The Clippers currently sit at 19-13 ahead of Tuesday evening's clash with the San Antonio Spurs, fresh off of a narrow road win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Of course, the Clippers likely won't be regarded as serious contenders unless Leonard is back in the lineup, which is continuing to look like an increasingly big if as the season progresses.

Still, that didn't stop head coach Ty Lue from recently heaping praises on the future Hall of Famer, including comparing him to another one of the game's all-time greats, via the Draymond Green Show (per Hoopshype).

“Kawhi, when he first got in the league, he wasn’t a shooter. Then he expanded. Then he was a corner shooter, then he became better at the wings. Every year he’s gotten better and better. Now he’s a 40% three-point shooter,” said Lue. “He was able to take steps of being a post player getting better and better. Same with LeBron. He came in the league and he wasn’t a shooter. Now he shoots 40% from three. He put the work in and so they remind me a lot of each other, like I said, when it comes to that work ethic, putting that work in and get to where they want to get to.”

Indeed, both James and Leonard have turned themselves from “can leave him open” guys into elite marksmen from beyond the arc.

Will Kawhi Leonard be able to stay healthy?

History would indicate that the answer to that question is no.

Leonard has missed either all or the majority of the Clippers' last three postseason runs, including suffering from a knee ailment at the worst possible time during their first round loss to the Dallas Mavericks a season ago.

This offseason, the team watched as Paul George left for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency (which isn't looking like a bad thing in retrospect), but the Clippers will only be able to compete if Leonard is on the floor, which has not occurred yet in 2024-25.

In any case, the Clippers will play their final game of 2024 on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. That contest is slated to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.