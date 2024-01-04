The LA Clippers continue to roll behind the career numbers that Kawhi Leonard is putting up. Unfortunately, he was also issued a rare technical foul.

The Los Angeles Clippers won their fourth game in a row by defeating the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, but it was certainly one of their more expensive wins they'll have all year.

In the 131-122 victory, the Clippers were hit with three technical fouls including a rare bench technical on Bones Hyland and an even rarer technical on Kawhi Leonard. The tech was the fifth of Leonard's career, and the first of the 2023-24 season. The quiet superstar doesn't often get annoyed enough to complain to officials, but Wednesday's contest was frustrating for both sides, as the Suns also drew two technical fouls in a game that saw 41 fouls called and 58 free throws attempted.

After the game, Leonard was asked about about the technical foul. Safe to say Kawhi Leonard wants the technical foul rescinded and believes he ultimately will.

“I'm not thinking about it during that time,” Kawhi Leonard told reporters in Phoenix after the game. “I'm just focused on the call and what I felt like should've been called at the time. I'll probably get it back because I didn't cuss or anything at the ref. I just said, ‘come on.'”

Kawhi Leonard on his 5th career technical foul last night: "I'll probably get it back because I didn't cuss or anything at the ref. I just said, 'come on.'"pic.twitter.com/85IZ0v2rVY — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 4, 2024

Leonard's technical foul was just the fifth of his career and the first this season. He was hit with two during the 2018-19 season he spent with the Toronto Raptors, one during the 2019-20 season, and one last year during the 2022-23 season. As most can recall, last season's technical foul was also followed by a quick, two-tech ejection of Leonard's Clippers teammate Terance Mann.

The NBA reviews all technical fouls and will ultimately decide whether to rescind it — and the fine that comes with it — or let it stand and stay on record.

Kawhi Leonard likely won't care either way, as he's continuing to focus on playing the most efficient basketball of his career. This season, Leonard is shooting a career-high 52.3 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from three while putting up 24.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists a night.

In his last 13 games, Leonard has been completely absurd averaging 28.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 61 percent shooting from the field, 53.1 percent from three, and 91 percent from the free throw line.

The Clippers will fly to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, a place they haven't won in since January 18, 2020. Head coach Tyronn Lue has never won a game in New Orleans as a head coach either, so the Clippers will be looking to break a couple of streaks on Friday night.