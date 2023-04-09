Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have a number of different playoff scenarios entering the final day of the season, but a win on Sunday means they’ll undoubtedly play the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Suns are locked into the 4-seed, with the Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers all fighting to exit the play-in tournament and secure a top-six seed. Every scenario where the Clippers win on Sunday ends with them taking hold of the 5-seed.

Kawhi Leonard, however, is not looking beyond Sunday’s matinee finale.

“With us playing them? I mean we have to win the game, so that’s the focus. Just go in there like any other night, be prepared and try to win a basketball game.”

Suiting up and playing in Sunday’s game will mark the second back-to-back set that Leonard has participated in this season.

Leonard’s Clippers have struggled to play consistent basketball for much of this season. Whether it be due to an injury or game-plan mistakes, the team has often driven fans and the coaching stuff nuts with it. With no back-to-backs in the postseason and nearly a week until their series starts, the Clippers are going in well-prepared.

“I’m confident in it,” Kawhi Leonard said on the Clippers cleaning up costly mistakes. “We gotta be optimistic about it, you know, we are who we are at this point. So we’re gonna focus in and be better. But, I mean, we still got a game to win tomorrow, so nothing’s guaranteed for us. I think that’s what we have to focus on for right now.”

Paul George will end up missing the final nine games of the regular season as he continues to recover from a sprained right knee.

The team updated George’s status on Saturday, but provided the same “progressing” message without any timetable to return to the Clippers. George arrived to watch his first game since the injury on Saturday and underwent a workout pregame.

“It’s gonna be tough,” Kawhi Leonard added. “He’s out pretty much, so it’s a challenge for all of us to — that we’ve been doing is just going out there, being focused and, you know, trying to limit our mistakes as much as possible. And, I mean that, that’s all we can do, run our offense, you know, make sure we get back in transition on the defensive and rebound, and come back on the other end.”

Every matchup in the Western Conference is going to be a dogfight, and this projected series is no less.