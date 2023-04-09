Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Ty Lue and his Los Angeles Clippers improved their chances of getting an automatic playoff qualification spot following Saturday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers. They are now likely to finish no. 5 in the West and avoid the Play-In tournament where things could get messy.

And so when asked about his comfort level when it comes to the seedings in the West and the huge possibility of them preventing falling to the Play-In spots, Lue admitted that he’s just happy they are in a good position to make the postseason. After all, the Clippers missed it last year after losing in the Play-In tournament.

“Oh, I feel good. I just wanna get in. Doesn’t matter what seed. Just to have a chance to play after missing it last year. My main focus is doing whatever we need to do to get to the playoffs,” Lue shared, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

It certainly doesn’t look like Ty Lue and the Clippers are concerned whoever they will face in the postseason, which could be a good thing for the fanbase. Besides, that only shows the team is more than confident of what they can do regardless of who their opponents are.

If the seedings stay as they stand today, the Clippers are going to face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. That is definitely a tough matchup for any team, especially considering how top-heavy the Arizona franchise is.

Fortunately for the Clippers, not only do they have an experienced playoff superstar in Kawhi Leonard, but they also have Lue who has won at the highest level. The biggest concern for LA is Paul George’s injury status, but hopes remain high that he’d be able to return at some point in the playoffs.

At least the Clippers aren’t overly concerned about playoff match-ups. Fans have to give props to them for not ducking anyone.