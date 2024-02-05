Kawhi Leonard is a nightmare for the Heat.

Perhaps not many people know the absolute dominance of Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard against the Miami Heat franchise. Dating back to his days as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard has won 16 games in a row versus the team from South Beach, as pointed out by Shane Young of Forbes Sports.

“Kawhi Leonard is now 16-0 vs. the Miami Heat in the last decade, by the way. The last time he lost to Miami was Game 2 of the 2014 NBA Finals. Dominance.”

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard reaches ‘Sweet 16' vs. Heat

Leonard improved his personal record against the Heat with another scintillating performance in Sunday's 103-95 Clippers win on the road over Jimmy Butler and company. In that game, Leonard paced the Clippers with 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field with 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 35 minutes of action. He went 3-for-6 from behind the arc and hit all six of his attempts from the foul line.

It's the second Clippers win this season in as many meetings with the Heat. The first one was back in early January when Leonard led Los Angeles with 25 points in a 121-104 home win.

Of course, the Heat are hardly the only team the Clippers have dominated this season. Los Angeles is one of the top teams in the league today, with a 33-15 record and a three-game win streak under their belt following its latest victory versus Miami.

Up ahead for Leonard and the Clippers is a date with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.