The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Clippers-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Clippers will be coming off a game at the Miami Heat, but they are having a good season. Heading into Sunday's matchup with Miami, the Clippers are 32-18. Their star players have remained healthy, and they have rejuvenated the career of James Harden. Harden is averaging 16.9 points, and 8.5 assists for Los Angeles this season. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both scoring more than 22.0 points per game, as well. Pending any injuries against the Heat, the Clipper should be healthy for this game.

The Hawks are 22-27, but they are coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Golden State Warriors. They are now on a four-game winning streak, and they have won six of their last 10 games. Trae Young is one of the bigger All-Star snubs this season as he averages 27.3 points, and 10.9 assists per game. Dejounte Murray is right behind him with 21.5 points per game. Clint Capela is averaging a double-double for the Hawks, as well.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Hawks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Atlanta Hawks: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 244 (-110)

Under: 244 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southern California, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Clippers have become one of the better teams in the NBA. With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden all playing good basketball, the Clippers are a real threat in the Western Conference. In this game, we can expect the Clippers to have a good offensive day. The Hawks allow 123.4 points per game, which the second-worst in the NBA. Los Angeles will be able to put up some points in this game, and that will work to their advantage. If the Clippers can have a big offensive night, they will cover this spread.

The Hawks are a great offensive team. They will put up 130 points if a team is not careful. However, the Clippers are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. Los Angeles is top-10 in points allowed, and they have the ability to shut down this Hawks' offense. If the Clippers can slow down the pace of the game, and keep the Hawks in check, they will cover the spread.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hawks are the third-best scoring team in the NBA this year. They score over 120.0 points per game, and it is finally starting to work in their favor. When Atlanta is healthy, they are one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. This is mainly due to their fast pace of play. If Atlanta can control the pace in this game, and hit their transition shots, they will cover the spread.

As mentioned, the Hawks are on a four-game win streak. In those games, the Hawks are averaging 133.5 points per game. They have a tough task against the Clippers, but they should still be able to put up some points. As long as the Hawks continue playing as they have been, they will cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

This game should be pretty close, but I am going to put my money on the Hawks. The Hawks are coming into this game with fresher legs, and the Clippers will be on the second game of a back-to-back. As long as the Hawks keep scoring, they will win this game, but I will stick with their spread.

Final Clippers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks +4 (-110), Over 244 (-110)