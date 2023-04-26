A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Kawhi Leonard has been taking a lot of stick for his absence in the final three games of the Los Angeles Clippers‘ NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. Without Leonard (and Paul George) in the mix, the Clippers were unable to hold off the mighty Suns, thereby resulting in Kevin Durant and Co. winning four straight games to eliminate LA, 4-1.

Stephen A Smith was not at all pleased by Leonard’s latest injury spell and the fact that he was unable to help the Clippers again when it mattered the most. So much so, that the ESPN broadcaster blatantly called for Kawhi’s retirement.

Unsurprisingly, Smith received some backlash for his blunt remarks. Right now, it’s fellow ESPN anchor richard jefferson who’s calling Stephen A out for his slanderous take on the Clippers superstar:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The man has a torn meniscus and there’s nothing you can do,” Jefferson said. “I don’t like hearing people say that the Clippers should make him retire. I don’t like hearing people say that Kawhi should retire because it’s nobody’s place to tell a player when to retire. That’s not our job. That’s not our place. … I think that is inappropriate. I think it’s kinda disrespectful. … I don’t think it’s anybody’s place in the media to ever tell a player that they should retire.”

"The man has a torn meniscus and there's nothing you can do… I don't think it's anybody's place in the media to ever tell a player that they should retire." Richard Jefferson on Kawhi Leonard's injury 🗣 (via ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/o170eJn12o — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

RJ did not name any names in his rant, but it is clear who he is referring to here. You also have to note that Jefferson also went through a couple of major injuries in his career, which is why he’s speaking from experience here. The former NBA champ clearly isn’t happy with Smith’s decision to call for Kawhi Leonard’s retirement, and Jefferson has pointed out — without directly saying it, of course — that the fact that Stephen A never played in the league makes him in an even lesser authority to speak on this subject.