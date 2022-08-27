Kawhi Leonard is a fun guy. Or at least this is what the Los Angeles Clippers superstar wants us to believe. Unfortunately, Kawhi’s alter-ego did not make an appearance during his recent stint as a dunk contest judge.

Leonard was commissioned to be a judge in a dunk contest, and it did not look like he was very impressed by the entries. It doesn’t seem like the Clippers forward let out a single smile during the entire event (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Kawhi might be the toughest dunk contest judge of all time 😅 (via dunkademics/IG, lipekbasketball/IG) pic.twitter.com/0ForihDfRK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2022

To be fair, these were just brief clips of Leonard holding out his scorecard after the contestants threw down some of their best dunks. He was his usual stoic self throughout them all, though, and in all honesty, it would not be surprising if Kawhi had this same expression the whole evening.

You also have to note that these were some pretty impressive dunks that were being showcased by the contestants. Any of the slams in the above clip could have easily garnered a perfect 50 in an NBA Dunk Contest. Well, this clearly was not the case for Kawhi Leonard. It’s hilarious how he gave the same score without much of a reaction as the rest of the crowd was left in awe by the eye-popping dunks.

The Clippers star has been keeping busy this summer. He looks absolutely jacked and there’s no denying that he’s put in a lot of work to get ready for the new campaign. For everyone’s sake, however, let’s just hope the NBA never gets him as a judge for the Dunk Contest.