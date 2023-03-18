Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Kawhi Leonard on Saturday when they take on the Orlando Magic. Leonard will miss the game due to right knee injury management, the Clippers announced.

Kawhi Leonard is OUT tomorrow vs. the Magic. Norman Powell is also out for the Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 18, 2023

Kawhi Leonard had played in 25 of the Clippers’ last 29 games, staying healthy and only resting on one-half of a back-to-back set.

The Clippers have won four games in a row heading into Saturday’s game against the Magic. By sitting against the Magic, Kawhi Leonard has a chance to play on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers. That inter-conference matchup means a lot more than the Orlando game, given the tiebreaker situation.

Leonard credits the team just learning to play with one another as the biggest reason for the four-game winning streak.

“Probably just being together,” Kawhi Leonard explained. “Like I said before, it just takes repetition. You gotta play games with one another and I guess we are starting to know our tendencies, knowing guys, (how) somebody’s gonna pass you the ball or if they’re gonna cut. It’s all sorts of things that tie into chemistry, and that’s built up by playing with one another. That, and guys focusing on that with practice. I think that’s kind of like helping us out. We’re able to get these wins.

The Clippers have a 21-21 record against the rest of the Western Conference. The Phoenix Suns, who are one game ahead in the loss column, are 24-17. The Warriors, who are two games back in the loss column, are 23-19. Ten of the Clippers’ final 12 games of the season are against Western Conference opponents.

In 42 appearances this season, Kawhi Leonard is averaging averaging 23.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 51.2 percent shooting.

NOTE: Norman Powell was re-evaluated on Friday, but the team has yet to release the results of his re-evaluation. Powell is dealing with a left shoulder subluxation, but has been actively participating in pre-practice and pre-game workouts with members of the Clippers coach staff. Those drills and set have mostly been non-contact.