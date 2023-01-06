By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets a challenge despite being on the road.

But the Clippers ended up crapping the bed.

The Clippers came out lethargic, as the Nuggets had built a 17-point lead at the end of the first quarter. As if things couldn’t get any worse, the Clippers ended up shooting themselves out of the game, diving headfirst into a 34-point halftime deficit that proved to be too much to overcome. In fact, even head coach Ty Lue had lost all hopes of a comeback, as he didn’t even bother re-inserting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the second half of what ended up to be a 122-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Of course, Twitter is equal parts mean and entertaining, so NBA fans using the contentious social media platform let the Clippers hear it following such a horrific performance.

Don’t let the final score of the Clippers Nuggets game fool you, it was never that close. — One of the mutants over at table 9 (@CheckTanner) January 6, 2023

Clippers are ass 😂😂😂 — Texas (@Texasmane97) January 6, 2023

Clippers got that "your teacher called your mother while she was at work" ass whipping — Rob (@rob_804) January 6, 2023

Clippers are DONE — computer person (@animalstanacct) January 6, 2023

In fact, what makes this beating so crushing (or fulfilling, depending on one’s perspective) is that the Nuggets have continued their dominance over the Clippers ever since embarrassing them in the 2020 NBA Bubble. Denver has won seven of their past nine contests against the Clippers since then, and this beatdown just proved to be another reminder of how the Clippers seem to falter against the team led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Lue mentioned multiple times after tonight's game that Nuggets come to LA again next Friday and that it will have to be a time where Clippers "show what they're made of" after getting spanked tonight. Nuggets have beaten Clippers 7 out of 9 times since bubble. — Law Murray 🥳 (@LawMurrayTheNU) January 6, 2023

Nuggets broke them in the bubble and have owned the Clippers ever since — ©hace (@a_red_head_) January 6, 2023

nuggets are a bad matchup for the clippers why do people forget the nuggets beat a fully healthy clippers in the bubble playoffs — Ok (@iwanttoimplode) January 6, 2023

The #Nuggets own the #Clippers. Ever since the Bubble, late 2nd quarter in Game 5, Paul Millsap vs Marcus Morris. That was the turning point. Owned that franchise ever since. pic.twitter.com/UYU2JHso8L — JB Denver Sports (@JB_DenverSports) January 6, 2023

To pile on the Clippers’ misery, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George ended up combining for a putrid nine points on 3-16 shooting, a performance reminiscent of their meltdown in Game 7 of the Nuggets’ 3-1 comeback.

This ass whooping must be triggering PG and Kawhi ptsd from the bubble — 🏀 & 🏈 Connoisseur (@ILLmatic_3) January 6, 2023

Kawhi and PG seemingly having PTSD of the bubble, combining for 9 points in the first half 😭 — Caleb Ray (@cable_rail) January 6, 2023

What a quarter by clippers reminds me of bubble game 7. Two superstars go scoreless(0 fg) by PG and kawhi. Amazing preparation for playoffs — Magicguy (@Magicguy15) January 6, 2023

At the end of the day, the Clippers will find solace in that it’s better to get these sorts of losses out of the way early in the season than when it truly matters: in the playoffs. After all, the Clippers also lost by a huge amount in early 2021 against the Dallas Mavericks, but they ended up making history in the playoffs months later by reaching their first-ever Western Conference Finals in franchise history. But for at least one night, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the rest of the Clips will have to take this beating to the chin.