Published November 23, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kawhi Leonard has played the last three games for the Los Angeles Clippers following a lengthy layoff due to a lingering knee injury. It has now been confirmed that the Clippers superstar will be spending more time on the shelf with a new injury.

NBA guru Shams Charania reports that it’s a right ankle problem that’s now going to force Leonard to sit out Wednesday’s marquee matchup against the defending champs Golden State Warriors:

“Clippers‘ Kawhi Leonard has a right ankle sprain and will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Warriors,” Shams wrote in his tweet.

This is another brutal blow for Clippers fans, who have been dying to see Kawhi Leonard get back to top form. The five-time All-Star hasn’t looked like his old self in the three games he’s played since the knee problem, and now he’s out again for who knows how long.

At this point, it remains unclear how bad Kawhi’s new injury is. However, with Leonard, it never seems to be a minor injury.

Paul George is also sidelined at the moment with a hamstring issue, and he too has been ruled out against the Warriors. The Clippers are now going to be without their two superstars in what some believe could be a preview of this year’s Western Conference Finals. Well, that’s never going to happen for the Clippers if Kawhi and George keep missing time again.

Kawhi Leonard has played in just five out of the Clippers’ 18 games this season, averaging 10.0 points on 42.2 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 22.4 minutes per contest.