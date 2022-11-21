Published November 21, 2022

By Tomer Azarly · 1 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers were excited to get Kawhi Leonard back from his knee injury, but they’ll have to play against the Utah Jazz without Paul George.

The team has officially announced that George will miss Monday night’s game against Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz with a right hamstring tendon strain.

Paul George played 15 first half minutes against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, but didn’t play in the second half due to the injury. He finished with 21 points, one rebound, and one assist. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and 5-of-8 from three.

After the game, Paul George was seen embracing with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, telling him, “I’m okay, just a little soreness. It’s okay,” in the tunnel leading to the team’s locker room.

At this time, George has no timetable to return, but the injury isn’t believed to be a serious one.

In 16 appearances this season, Paul George is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 45.8 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent from three.